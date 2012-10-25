TORONTO Oct 25 McDonald's Corp has stepped up its expansion in Canada again after holding back for more than five years, and the fast food chain's Canadian chief sees the potential for a much larger footprint across the country.
"This year we're going to build more restaurants than we've built in the last seven or eight years," Canada President John Betts told Reuters on Thursday. "Next year it's going to ramp up from that."
Next In Regulatory News
BRIEF-USA Compression Partners posts Q4 net income $0.05/unit
* USA Compression Partners, LP reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook
BRIEF-IGC launches phytocannabinoid development committee to secure preclinical initiatives for IGC-501, IGC-502, IGC-504
* India Globalization Capital Inc - IGC launches phytocannabinoid development committee to secure preclinical initiatives for IGC-501, IGC-502, IGC-504 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: