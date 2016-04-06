GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
April 6 McDonald's Corp said its chairman of 12 years, Andrew McKenna, had decided he would not stand for re-election as a member of the company's board.
The company said it had named McKenna as Chairman Emeritus following his retirement and would elect a new independent chairman following the election of directors by shareholders at its annual meeting on May 26.
McKenna had been a director at the company since 1991. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments