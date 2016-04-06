April 6 McDonald's Corp said its chairman of 12 years, Andrew McKenna, had decided he would not stand for re-election as a member of the company's board.

The company said it had named McKenna as Chairman Emeritus following his retirement and would elect a new independent chairman following the election of directors by shareholders at its annual meeting on May 26.

McKenna had been a director at the company since 1991.