BRIEF-Relevium Technologies says engaged with exchange to ensure fluidity for BioGanix deal
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
(Corrects company name in first paragraph to Citic Ltd from Citic Group Corp)
Jan 9 Citic Ltd and Carlyle Group LP would buy a majority interest in McDonald's Corp's mainland China and Hong Kong businesses for $2.08 billion, the companies said.
Citic Ltd and Citic Capital will have a stake of 52 percent, while Carlyle and McDonald's will own 28 percent and 20 percent, respectively in the businesses.
Reuters reported in December that McDonald's was looking to raise $1 billion to $2 billion with the sale of its China and Hong Kong stores. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.