(Corrects company name in first paragraph to Citic Ltd from Citic Group Corp)

Jan 9 Citic Ltd and Carlyle Group LP would buy a majority interest in McDonald's Corp's mainland China and Hong Kong businesses for $2.08 billion, the companies said.

Citic Ltd and Citic Capital will have a stake of 52 percent, while Carlyle and McDonald's will own 28 percent and 20 percent, respectively in the businesses.

Reuters reported in December that McDonald's was looking to raise $1 billion to $2 billion with the sale of its China and Hong Kong stores. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)