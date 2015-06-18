By Anjali Athavaley
| NEW YORK, June 18
NEW YORK, June 18 McDonald's Corp said
Thursday that it will have fewer restaurants in the United
States in 2015 than it did last year.
A company spokeswoman, in an email, did not specify the
extent of the U.S. restaurant downsizing but said: "The impact
is minimal in comparison to the 14,000 restaurants we operate
across the country."
In April, McDonald's announced 350 restaurant closings in
the United States, China and Japan, in addition to the 350
closings it had planned globally. At the same time, the company
said it planned to open 300 new restaurants globally in 2015.
Last month, CEO Steve Easterbrook said he would reorganize
business units, sell restaurants to franchisees and cut costs in
a bid to turn around the fast food chain.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by David Gregorio)