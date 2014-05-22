May 22 McDonald's Corp shareholders on Thursday overwhelmingly voted in favor of an advisory measure on executive pay at the fast-food chain, where Chief Executive Officer Don Thompson took home total compensation of $9.5 million in 2013.

Nearly 94 percent of shares voted for the measure, the company said at its annual meeting in Oak Brook, Illinois. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)