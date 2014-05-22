BRIEF-Kroger says names Joe Grieshaber president of Fred Meyer Stores
* Kroger names Joe Grieshaber president of Fred Meyer Stores, Dan De La Rosa president of Columbus division
May 22 McDonald's Corp shareholders on Thursday overwhelmingly voted in favor of an advisory measure on executive pay at the fast-food chain, where Chief Executive Officer Don Thompson took home total compensation of $9.5 million in 2013.
Nearly 94 percent of shares voted for the measure, the company said at its annual meeting in Oak Brook, Illinois. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Kroger names Joe Grieshaber president of Fred Meyer Stores, Dan De La Rosa president of Columbus division
NEW YORK, March 20 Trading in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc's shares and options surged last week ahead of a report that the natural-foods retailer was the subject of merger talks, raising questions about whether news of a possible deal was leaked.
* Moody's: potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications