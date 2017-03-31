March 31 McDonald's Corp said on Friday the personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised after the company's Canadian careers website was the target of a cyber attack.

The information included the names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and employment backgrounds of the applicants.

The website was closed after McDonald's learned of the attack, and will remain shut until an ongoing investigation is complete, the Canadian unit of McDonald's said. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)