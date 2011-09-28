Sept 28 McDonalds Corp ( MCD.N ) on Tuesday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $350 million.

Citigroup, JP Morgan, RBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Societe Generale were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MCDONALD'S CORPORATION AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.625 PCT MATURITY 1/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.588 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.784 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/30/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 78 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS