Sept 9 McDonald's Corp said all eggs it
uses in its 16,000 restaurants in the United States and Canada
will come from chickens that are not confined to cages within 10
years.
The decision to source "cage-free" eggs follows the
company's announcement in March that it would stop using chicken
raised with certain kinds of antibiotics at its U.S. restaurants
over two years.
McDonald's buys about 2 billion eggs annually for its U.S
restaurants and 120 million for Canada to serve breakfast items
such as Egg McMuffin and Egg White Delight.
McDonald's USA has been buying more than 13 million
cage-free eggs annually since 2011.
Several food processors and retailers, including Kellogg Co
, Tyson Foods Inc and Chipotle Mexican Grill
, have announced plans to remove artificial ingredients
and genetically modified organisms from their products sold in
the United States, responding to health concerns.
The world's biggest fast-food chain will start offering
all-day breakfast in the United States from October.
