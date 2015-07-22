(Adds comment from McDonald's)
July 21 McDonald's Corp could start
offering all-day breakfast in its U.S. restaurants as early as
October, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal
company memo.
The company started testing the idea in March and the tests
were encouraging, the Journal reported on Tuesday, citing the
memo sent by McDonald's to employees and U.S. franchisees. (on.wsj.com/1CU4cYC)
Company spokeswoman Lisa McComb confirmed that McDonald's
was testing all-day breakfast in a few markets but added
"there's no news on this yet."
The world's largest restaurant chain by revenue has been
losing customers to newer rivals including burrito chain
Chipotle Mexican Grill as consumers switch to foods
perceived as healthier.
McDonald's has also been testing other ideas, including
custom burgers and healthier options such as breakfast bowls
made with kale and spinach, to attract customers.
The company's shares closed at $97.32 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing
by Kirti Pandey)