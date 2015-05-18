(Adds confirmation of filing, McDonald's, SEIU comment)

By Lisa Baertlein

LOS ANGELES May 18 The Service Employees International Union, backer of a three-year campaign to improve the plight of low-wage fast-food and retail workers, on Monday petitioned the Federal Trade Commission to investigate alleged abusive practices by major franchisors, including McDonald's Corp and 7-Eleven Inc.

SEIU's petition outlined six U.S. franchisor practices it called endemic and "particularly harmful" in the latest salvo in a broad campaign to pressure McDonald's Corp to improve working conditions and raise wages for restaurant employees, who also are seeking to unionize.

The union, which has roughly 2 million members, said those practices include incomplete or misleading financial performance representations, unreasonable capital expenditure demands, retaliation against members of independent franchisee organizations, unfair termination, unfair non-renewal, and interference with transfers or sales.

"An FTC investigation could help curb harmful and predatory franchisor practices, giving franchisees space to create good jobs and grow the economy," said Scott Courtney, assistant to the SEIU's president.

A spokesman for the FTC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

McDonald's spokeswoman Lisa McComb called SEIU's latest action "ironic," since the protests it backs have disrupted the restaurant operations of the same franchisees the union now seeks to form an alliance with.

"McDonald's has a strong working relationship with our 3,100 independent franchisees," McComb said.

Still, there appears to discontent in the ranks of McDonald's franchisees. A small but influential survey published in April suggested that relations between McDonald's U.S. franchisees and the fast-food giant had hit a new low.

Franchisees complained in the anonymous poll that requirements for renovations and other upgrades, such as McDonald's new "Create Your Taste" custom burger program, burden them with substantial debt.

McDonald's in March got a new chief executive to lead a turnaround of the company's business, which has weakened due to fierce competition, changing consumer appetites and internal missteps.

Franchisor 7-Eleven, owned by Tokyo-based Seven & I Holdings Co, has been hit with lawsuits from franchisees who alleged it invented reasons to take away their convenience stores.

A 7-Eleven spokeswoman previously told Reuters those allegations were false.

SEIU, which separately is seeking to hold McDonald's liable for alleged labor violations by franchisees, is backing a proposed law in California that would make it more difficult for franchisors to terminate agreements with franchisees.

Last year, California's governor vetoed a bill that would have helped franchisees recoup some of their business investments when a franchisor wrongly terminates their relationship.

(Editing by Eric Walsh and Alan Crosby)