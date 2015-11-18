By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 18 A customer sued the operator
of a McDonald's restaurant in Waterloo, New York, on Wednesday
after diners were exposed to food and drinks prepared by a
worker with hepatitis A, the virus that causes contagious liver
infections.
The lawsuit was filed in New York state court in Seneca
County against Jascor Inc. It seeks class-action status for
potentially affected customers, who plaintiffs said could number
more than 1,000.
Representatives from Jascor could not immediately be reached
for comment. Most McDonald's restaurants are operated by
franchisees rather than McDonald's Corp.
The Seneca County Health Department on Nov. 13 confirmed a
case of hepatitis A in a food service worker at the Waterloo
McDonald's.
Public health officials said diners had a low risk of
contracting the illness, but urged those who had consumed food
and/or drinks from the restaurant on Nov. 2, 3, 5, 6 and 8 to
consider treatments if they were not previously vaccinated
against hepatitis A.
Christopher Welch, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, purchased
and consumed products from the restaurant on at least one day
when the infected worker was on duty, according to the lawsuit.
A food worker with hepatitis A can contaminate food, drinks,
utensils and dishes by failing to wash his or her hands after
going to the bathroom.
The case is Welch et al v. Jascor Inc d/b/a McDonald's
Restaurant, No. 49796.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)