TOKYO, Oct 7 McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd said it would hold a news conference on Tuesday to announce its annual earnings forecasts, which it withdrew in July after a food safety scare in China pummelled its sales.

Facing tough competition from Japan's convenience stores, McDonald's Japan had been suffering from weak demand even before the food scandal, in which a major supplier of chicken meat was found to be in breach of safety standards.

The food scare, which also affected other global food companies such as Yum Brands Inc, led to a 25 percent drop in McDonald's Japan's sales in August, the sharpest fall since the company became public in 2001. That was the seventh straight month of year-on-year sales declines.

Shares in McDonald's Japan were down 2.7 percent at 2,630 yen after the company announced the news conference, reversing earlier gains.

Chief Executive Officer Sarah Casanova will attend the briefing, to be held in Tokyo at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT).

Before the withdrawal, The company, held 49.9 percent by McDonald's Corp, had forecast an operating profit of 11.7 billion yen ($107 million) and net profit of 6 billion yen for the year.

McDonald's Japan halted all imports of chicken products from China in late July after the Chinese supplier, Shanghai Husi, was shut down for food safety breaches. (1 US dollar = 109.0800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Stephen Coates)