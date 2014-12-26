TOKYO Dec 26 McDonald's customers in Japan will
be able to order french fries in all sizes again from next
month, after the fast-food chain limited sales to small servings
because of import delays.
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd said on Friday
it will resume sales of medium- and large-size french fries on
Jan. 5, as it has secured enough inventory thanks to emergency
measures.
The company, owned 49.9 percent by McDonald's Corp,
began restricting serving sizes on Dec. 17 after a labour
dispute at U.S. West Coast ports led to delays in imports.
As an emergency step, McDonald's Japan said earlier this
month that it was importing over 1,000 tonnes of frozen fries by
air, and another 1,600 tonnes by ship from ports on the U.S.
East Coast.
The fry rationing capped off a tough year for McDonald's
Japan: the company in October forecast its first annual loss in
11 years as sales slid following a food safety scandal at the
Chinese supplier of chicken for its McNuggets.
Sales at outlets open at least a year fell 12 percent in
November, down for the 10th month in a row.
McDonald's Japan said it continues to face import delays as
the port labour dispute drags on. It said it will monitor the
situation closely and do its best to offer a stable supply of
fries.
A company spokesman declined to comment on the fry
shortage's impact on earnings.
