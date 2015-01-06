TOKYO Jan 7 McDonald's Japan will hold a news conference Wednesday to explain developments surrounding its latest chicken nugget woes and the steps it will take to improve food safety, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A 3 to 4 cm piece of vinyl was found in a Chicken McNugget sold at a McDonald's outlet in Aomori, northern Japan at the weekend. In response, McDonald's halted sales of nuggets made at a Thai plant on the same day that the contaminated nugget was produced, the company has said.

Last summer, McDonald's Japan switched its sourcing of nuggets to three plants in Thailand following a food safety scandal at the Chinese supplier of chicken for its McNuggets.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher)