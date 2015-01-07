* Latest woes come on heels of french fry shortage
TOKYO, Jan 7 McDonald's Japan has
apologised to customers and vowed to ensure product safety after
objects including a tooth and plastic were found in its food,
the latest trouble for a fast-food chain hit by sliding sales
and a shortage of french fries.
The chain, 49.9 percent-owned by McDonald's Corp,
has been grappling with falling sales that began long before a
food safety scandal last summer hit confidence in its products.
Convenience stores in particular have drawn away customers with
broader ranges of ready-made meals and low-priced coffee.
McDonald's Japan brought in Chief Executive Sarah Casanova
last March to reverse the trend, but the company is still on
track to record its sixth straight year of sales declines and
its first annual loss in 11 years.
Wednesday's apology came after a diner found a roughly 4 cm
(1 1/2 inch) strip of vinyl in a Chicken McNugget at the
weekend. That prompted the chain to halt sales of nuggets made
on the same day as the contaminated item at a plant in Thailand.
The company is still investigating the cause.
Among other incidents, a human tooth was found in a
customer's french fry in August, while a child in December cut
his mouth on a piece of plastic that was in a chocolate sundae.
At a packed news conference, executives sought to reassure
the public of the safety of McDonald's food.
"I am confident that my family can eat McDonald's products,"
said Takehiko Aoki, senior vice president at McDonald's Holding
Co (Japan) Ltd.
"I think our response has been appropriate," he said when
questioned on whether the company had been slow to announce its
findings, explaining that the handling of each case is
different.
McDonald's Japan only started sourcing nuggets from three
Thai plants less than six months ago. The change was aimed at
boosting confidence in product quality after Chinese supplier
Shanghai Husi Food Co Ltd was accused of selling expired meat.
The Thai plant that produced the nugget found to contain
vinyl is located in Saraburi, owned by Cargill, McDonald's Japan
said. Cargill Thailand was not immediately available for
comment.
On Monday, just days after the latest discovery, McDonald's
Japan resumed sales of all sizes of french fries for the first
time in three weeks. A labour dispute at U.S. West Coast ports
had delayed imports, forcing the company to ration portions.
McDonald's Japan shares closed down 0.9 percent on Wednesday
versus a 0.3 percent rise in the Jasdaq index.
