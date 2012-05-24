May 24 McDonald's Corp said on Thursday
that its board elected Dave Hoffmann to become president of its
Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa region as of July 1, giving
him responsibility for 5,500 restaurants in a major
international region.
Hoffmann, 44, is a 16-year McDonald's veteran who currently
serves as senior vice president for restaurant support in the
region, known as APMEA. He succeeds Tim Fenton, who is set to
become McDonald's chief operating officer on July 1. Fenton will
continue to oversee Japanese operations.
Hoffmann will be based in Singapore and report to Fenton,
the world's largest fast-food chain said.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)