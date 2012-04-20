April 20 McDonald's Corp reported higher quarterly profit on Friday, paced by strong sales at established restaurants in the United States.

Net income at the world's biggest fast-food chain rose to $1.27 billion, or $1.23 per share, during the first quarter, up from $1.21 billion, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were up 7.3 percent, more than the 6.7 percent increase expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

