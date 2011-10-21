* Q3 EPS $1.45 vs Wall Street view $1.43
* Sees Oct. same-store sales up 4-5 pct
* Sept same-store sales up 6.6 pct vs Wall St view 3.6 pct
* Shares up 2.9 percent
By Lisa Baertlein
Oct 21 McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) reported a
higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday as new menu
items and renovations lifted sales during a summer of extreme
economic volatility, and its shares rose nearly 3 percent.
The world's biggest restaurant company and its franchisees
have been investing in the business at a time when diners are
reacting to economic volatility by carefully managing their
spending. The strategy has helped McDonald's win market share
from rivals that are smaller and have less financial heft.
By adding Dollar Menu items and introducing high-margin
beverages such as coffee and fruit smoothies, McDonald's has
broadened its appeal beyond the young men who account for the
biggest share of sales at most other fast-food chains.
The company, which also has accelerated its global
expansion, has been making its restaurants in Europe and the
United States more modern and inviting. That effort is boosting
sales and making service faster and more efficient.
(For a graphic on McDonald's results, click
link.reuters.com/xad64s)
Sales at established restaurants rose 6.6 percent in
September. That was nearly twice the gain analysts expected and
landed amid debt woes in Europe, stubbornly high unemployment
in the United States and worries about slower growth in China.
U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 5 percent, while Europe was
up 6.9 percent and Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa had a
6.8 percent increase.
The company forecast a 4 to 5 percent increase in sales at
established restaurants in October.
McDonald's said sales at established restaurants in China
were up 11.3 percent for the third quarter. KFC parent Yum
Brands Inc (YUM.N), which is the No. 1 U.S. restaurant brand in
the world's fastest-growing major economy, recently reported a
19 percent gain in same-restaurant sales.
Strong September results from Europe, especially Germany,
helped allay fears that austerity measures would pummel demand
in the region, said Lazard Capital Markets analyst Matthew
DiFrisco.
McDonald's "continues to evolve into more of a staple than
a discretionary brand," said DiFrisco, adding that the company
also turned in solid results from the United States.
The company nudged up its forecast for food and other
costs, but DiFrisco said this was no cause for concern.
"They are managing their costs and margins in an
environment where commodity costs are still heady," he said.
BALANCING ACT
"Consumers everywhere continue to be cautious and hesitant
to spend," Chief Executive Jim Skinner said on a conference
call with analysts.
Restaurant operators of all stripes are grappling with
higher costs for beef and other ingredients. McDonald's has
raised menu prices to take some of the sting out of that hit,
but said it would weigh future increases carefully.
"We are very judicious about price increases because
maintaining everyday affordability, particularly in the
environment that we are in today, is paramount," Chief
Financial Officer Peter Bensen said on the conference call.
"They seem to be listening to their customers," said
Michael Yoshikami, founder and CEO of YCMNET Advisors.
McDonald's customers wanted things like healthier kids'
meals, good coffee that was cheaper than at Starbucks Corp
(SBUX.O) and premium hamburgers. The company delivered on those
demands and now is reaping the benefits, Yoshikami said.
Third-quarter net income rose to $1.51 billion, or $1.45
per share, from $1.39 billion, or $1.29 per share, a year ago.
Analysts on average had forecast $1.43 a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earnings per share rose more than 12 percent but were up
only about 6 percent excluding foreign currency benefits.
Revenue rose 13.8 percent to $7.17 billion. Sales at
established restaurants were up 5 percent globally in the
quarter, with increases of 4.4 percent in the United States,
4.9 percent in Europe and 3.4 percent in the Asia/Pacific,
Middle East and Africa region.
McDonald's shares were up 2.9 percent at $91.57 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock exchange.
(Additional reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago; editing by
Gerald E. McCormick, John Wallace and Matthew Lewis)