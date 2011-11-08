* Global same-restaurant sales up 5.5 percent
* Beats company forecast for a 4 to 5 percent rise
* U.S. up 5.2 percent, Europe up 4.8 percent
By Lisa Baertlein
Nov 8 McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) reported a
bigger-than-expected rise in worldwide October sales at
established restaurants as it continues to outperform
competitors in an uncertain global economy.
McDonald's said on Tuesday sales at restaurants open at
least 13 months rose 5.5 percent globally.
Analysts were looking for a 4.5 percent gain, according to
Thomson Reuters data and McDonald's had previously forecast an
increase of 4 to 5 percent.
McDonald's shares initially rose about 1 percent on Tuesday
but were down 0.4 percent at $94.26 by late morning. The shares
are up 25 percent from a year ago.
Europe is grappling with debt worries; stubbornly high
unemployment is stifling economic recovery in the United
States; and, China's government is tapping on the brakes in an
effort to cool inflation.
Still, McDonald's for months has reported industry-leading
results.
"It's more about how well they are operating," Bernstein
Research analyst Sara Senatore said, noting that the company is
outpacing rivals in Europe and the United States -- its biggest
markets.
McDonald's has been increasing its lead over hamburger
chains including Wendy's Co WEN.N and Burger King Corp
[BKCBK.UL] by attracting a broader range of diners than fast
food's typical young adult males.
"The competition continues to be pretty weak," said Edward
Jones analyst Jack Russo.
McDonald's has global reach and financial strength that is
unmatched by many restaurant operators. As a result, its cost
of goods is lower and it can spend more money on things like
advertising and restaurant renovations.
Strong sales also have made it possible for the company to
raise menu prices to offset higher food costs. Russo said those
price increases bolstered October results.
The company's same-restaurant sales rose 5.2 percent in the
United States, beating analysts' expectations for an increase
of 4.1 percent and helped by the Monopoly game promotion.
In Europe -- McDonald's top market for revenue -- the
company reported a 4.8 percent increase, better than the
analysts' call for a 3.4 percent rise. The company cited
strength in France, Russia and the United Kingdom. It also said
results from Germany, where diners spend cautiously, were
positive but not a big contributor.
Sales in Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa rose 6.1
percent, beating the analysts' call for a 3.9 percent rise.
Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner said in a client note
that U.S. momentum could accelerate in November, helped by the
relaunch of the popular McRib sandwich late last month.
Diners around the world are looking for ways to save money
on meals away from home and McDonald's is responding in two
ways.
It is promoting its low-price Dollar menu for people on
tight budgets. At the same time, it is selling premium Angus
beef hamburgers and a selection of high-margin drinks ranging
from lattes to fruit smoothies to appeal to diners who are
trading down from full-service chains.
McDonald's also is renovating its dining areas to be more
modern and comfortable -- an effort that has helped results in
Europe and elsewhere.
