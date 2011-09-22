* McDonald's new quarterly cash dividend $0.70 per share
* Prior quarterly dividend as $0.61 per share
Sept 22 McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) said on
Thursday its board of directors raised the world's biggest
hamburger chain's quarterly cash dividend almost 15 percent to
70 cents per share.
The dividend will be payable on Dec. 15, to shareholders of
record at the close of business on Dec. 1.
"Today's announced dividend increase brings our 2011
expected total cash return to shareholders to about $6 billion
through dividends and share repurchases," McDonald's Chief
Executive Jim Skinner said in a statement.
McDonald's, one of the top-performing U.S. restaurant
operators, has raised its dividend every year since paying its
first dividend in 1976.
The new quarterly dividend of 70 per share is equivalent to
$2.80 annually. The company's prior cash dividend was 61 cents
per share, or $2.44 annually.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; editing by Andre Grenon)