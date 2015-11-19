WASHINGTON Nov 19 McDonald's Corp will
pay $355,000 in civil penalties, undergo 20 months of monitoring
and train its employees as part of a settlement of an
immigration-related discrimination claim, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Thursday.
"The settlement agreement also requires McDonald's to
compensate lawful permanent resident employees of
McDonald's-owned restaurants who lost work or lost their jobs
due to these documentary practices," Justice said in a
statement.
The agreement only addresses actions by McDonald's, not its
franchises, the department said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)