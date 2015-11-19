WASHINGTON Nov 19 McDonald's Corp will pay $355,000 in civil penalties, undergo 20 months of monitoring and train its employees as part of a settlement of an immigration-related discrimination claim, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The settlement agreement also requires McDonald's to compensate lawful permanent resident employees of McDonald's-owned restaurants who lost work or lost their jobs due to these documentary practices," Justice said in a statement.

The agreement only addresses actions by McDonald's, not its franchises, the department said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)