Nov 10 McDonald's Corp is expected to announce early results from its domestic all-day breakfast push, give a verdict on whether it will spin off its U.S. real estate and announce a dividend increase at its investor meeting on Tuesday.

Shares in the world's biggest restaurant chain have been trading at record highs since Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook said on Oct. 22 that a rebound in quarterly sales at established restaurants showed his turnaround plan was beginning to take hold.

McDonald's launched all-day breakfast on Oct. 6 in the United States, its top profit market.

The move, hailed by so-called "breakfastarians," has irked some restaurant operators. They complained in a survey that all-day breakfast has complicated kitchen operations, slowed service and prompted diners to choose less-expensive breakfast items over higher-priced lunch and dinner options.

Still, the median estimate from 29 U.S. franchisees polled by Nomura analyst Mark Kalinowski predicted that all-day breakfast would boost this quarter's domestic same-restaurant sales by 1.5 percent.

Analysts anticipated that the recent sales improvement should ease pressure on McDonald's to put its U.S. properties into a real estate investment trust (REIT).

That move has been promoted by activist investor Larry Robbins, CEO of Glenview Capital Management, who believes it could unlock more than $20 billion in value.

Real estate historically has been an important part of McDonald's business. The company collects rents from franchisees and those payments have increased 26 percent from 2009 to 2014. Last year, when company sales and profits dropped, rents accounted for more than 22 percent of McDonald's total revenue.

The "rent and royalty income we receive from franchisees provides a stable revenue stream that has relatively low costs and enables us to return significant cash to shareholders," McDonald's said in its 2014 annual report.

Some experts say McDonald's stellar credit rating could result in real estate returns that are too low to be attractive. And, the Internal Revenue Service recently signaled that REITs and other corporate spinoffs may violate rules aimed at preventing companies from avoiding taxes.

"It's difficult to see McDonald's wanting to meaningfully change this successful long-term approach. That said, never say never!" said Kalinowski, who expects the chain to raise its quarterly dividend to 89 cents per share from 85 cents.

Shares in the chain, whose New York City investor meeting was targeted by workers protesting for higher wages, were roughly flat at $113.14 in morning trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)