(Adds investor comment, details from meeting)
By Lisa Baertlein and Ross Kerber
LOS ANGELES/BOSTON May 21 McDonald's Corp
shareholders defied executives at its annual meeting on
Thursday, approving a proposal to make it easier to nominate
directors to the board of the fast-food chain and taking its new
CEO to task over wages, advertising and its food.
McDonald's Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook, who took the
helm on March 1, is fighting on numerous fronts as he works to
turn around the company, which saw profit and revenue fall in
2014 after service times slowed and nimbler rivals picked off
customers with menus that appeal to growing appetites for
fresher, less-processed food.
Despite opposition from McDonald's, 61 percent of voting
shareholders said yes to a proposal that would make it easier
for long-term investors to list director candidates on company
proxy materials.
The UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust brought the proxy
access proposal before investors because "McDonald's board needs
to be more accountable for these performance lapses," the
Trust's Corporate Governance Director Cambria Allen said at the
meeting, which was closed to media but accessible via webcast.
Thousands of protesters swarmed McDonald's headquarters for
two days of rallies that are part of a multi-year,
union-supported campaign for better wages and working conditions
at the world's biggest restaurant chain.
The day before the meeting, New York City Comptroller Scott
Stringer and three other officials who are fiduciaries to large
public pension funds challenged McDonald's and other companies,
saying they might be jeopardizing their own futures by returning
excessive amounts of cash to investors via the buybacks.
Earlier this month, Easterbrook said McDonald's turnaround
plan would include returning up to $9 billion to investors
through dividends and share repurchases.
Stringer called proxy access at McDonald's "the perfect
antidote for a board whose turnaround plan prioritizes share
buybacks over long-term value creation."
During Thursday's meeting, activists asked the company to
make its actions match its public message.
Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Jesse Sharkey called
on McDonald's to "stop pretending to support values for the
public good while simultaneously undermining those policies with
its political contributions."
The union introduced a shareholder proposal requesting an
annual "congruency analysis" of company values and political
contributions. It did not pass.
While Easterbrook recently announced plans to raise pay for
some 90,000 workers in company-run restaurants, Sharkey said the
company "simultaneously undermines efforts to raise the minimum
wage across the country with large support through the National
Restaurant Association (NRA)," a deep-pocketed industry group
that lobbies against such increases as well as food policy
changes.
"McDonald's is exposing its share owners and business to
significant reputational risks by continuing to say one thing
and do another," Sharkey said.
Easterbrook told meeting attendees he was proud of the move
the company made regarding crew wages in the restaurants it
operates. He said the pay of some 660,000 other McDonald's
restaurant workers was up to the franchisees who employ them. He
did not address the NRA contributions.
Others shareholders, including three nuns, appealed to
Easterbrook to take concrete steps toward serving healthier
food, moving to sustainable palm oil and cutting important human
antibiotics from the production of all of the meats it serves.
Casey Hinds of Seattle criticized McDonald's prior CEO Don
Thompson for saying at last year's annual meeting that
McDonald's was not marketing to schools - despite company
fundraising programs such as "McTeacher's Night." She warned
that continuing the disconnect was hurting the company's
reputation with key customers.
"It's the kind of disrespect that results in a loss of brand
trust and why moms and Millennials are leaving the corporation
behind," said Hinds, a former Air Force pilot who is part of
Corporate Accountability International's Moms Not Lovin' It
network.
"In every market where we do business, we are a responsible
advertiser," said Easterbrook, who added that McDonald's and its
franchisees are committed to giving back to the communities
where they do business.
Easterbrook, who has vowed to transform the iconic chain
into a "modern, progressive burger company," also dismissed
calls to retire company mascot Ronald McDonald. "Ronald is here
to stay," he said.
