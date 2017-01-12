BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 McDonald's Corp is inviting bids for a significant stake in its Japan unit McDonald's Holdings Co Japan Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The fast-food company owns just under 50 percent of its Japanese unit, and is looking to sell up to 33 percent, with bids due next week, the report said. on.wsj.com/2jmINjh
A number of private-equity firms are considering bids, the report said.
Morgan Stanley is running the sale, the newspaper reported, citing one of the sources.
McDonald's - which last week agreed to sell the bulk of its China and Hong Kong business to state-backed conglomerate CITIC Ltd and Carlyle Group LP - said in January last year that it is looking to sell a portion of its stake in its Japanese business.
The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.
Jan 25 Media group MTG, controlled by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in Czech FTV Prima Holding and was considering raising its ownership in online gaming firm InnoGames.