TOKYO Aug 27 McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd
replaced on Tuesday the president and CEO of its
operating company after its first-half sales and profits dropped
as higher prices put off customers.
Sarah Casanova, a Canadian who has worked in McDonald's Corp
for 22 years, will take over from Eiko Harada, who
served as president, chairman and CEO of the holding company and
the operating unit since 2005, the company said in a statement.
Casanova's appointment is an effort to bring in new
managerial talent, Harada said in the statement.
McDonald's Japan is 49.9 percent owned by McDonald's Corp.
Higher input costs due to the weaker yen drove McDonalds
Japan to raise the prices on some burgers this year while some
Japanese chains cut their prices and convenience stores
increased their prepared food offerings.
The company cut its full-year sales and profit targets after
operating profits dropped more than 40 percent and sales fell
11.4 percent in the first half, largely due to a decline in
promotions and discounts.
In July, McDonalds Japan introduced a 1,000 yen ($10)
limited-edition quarter pounder to attract business, but
customer numbers fell 9.5 percent compared to the same month a
year ago.
McDonald's Japan shares have fallen nearly 7 percent since
it reported its first-half earnings on Aug. 9. Shares have
gained about 16 percent during a stock market rally that began
last November and which lifted the benchmark Nikkei average
by 56 percent.