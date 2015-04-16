* Sees operating loss widening three times to 25 bln yen
* Plans store renovations and closures to aid business
recovery
* Expects same store sales to turn positive in Q4
* Aims to return to profit in 2016
(Recasts with details of turnaround measures)
By Chris Gallagher and Ritsuko Shimizu
TOKYO, April 16 The Japanese unit of McDonald's
Corp forecast deeper losses this year and said it would
renovate 2,000 stores while closing underperforming outlets, as
it struggles to bring back customers after a series of food
safety scandals.
The company's woes have also been exacerbated by a shortage
of french fries in 2014 due to a U.S. ports dispute, while
competition from rivals has only intensified with convenience
stores in particular offering broader ranges of ready-made meals
and low-priced coffee.
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd said it expects
an operating loss of 25 billion yen ($210 million) for the year
to end December, more than three times the loss it made last
year.
Revenue is expected to slide 10 percent to 200 billion yen,
its seventh straight year of decline.
It said it was aiming for a return to profit in 2016, helped
by a plan to close 131 outlets this year that do not show
long-term growth prospects. The company, which has about 3,100
stores currently, will renovate about 2,000 over the next four
years.
In addition, it aims to shed about 100 headquarter jobs
through early retirement and will also seek about 12 billion yen
in cost cuts by reducing materials, distribution and overhead
costs.
McDonald's Japan was hit last year after a major Chinese
supplier of chicken was found to have been in breach of food
safety standards. It ran into further problems in January when
some customers found foreign objects, including a tooth, in
their food.
Same-store sales slid a record 38.6 percent in January
compared with the same month last year, and dropped about 29
percent in February and March.
Row Imamura, a company executive, said he expects same store
sales to turn positive in the fourth quarter of this year.
McDonald's Japan reported its 2014 results in February but
did not give its customary earnings guidance at the
time.
Shares of McDonald's Japan are down about 11 percent from
last year's peak set in June. The stock closed down 1 percent
before Thursday's announcement.
($1 = 119.3600 yen)
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Additional reporting by Ritsuko
Shimizu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)