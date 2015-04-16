TOKYO, April 16 The Japanese unit of McDonald's
Corp said on Thursday it expects its losses to widen
this year as it struggles to bring back customers after a series
of food safety scandals.
The company also announced turnaround measures including
plans to renovate stores, close underperforming outlets and cut
costs.
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd forecast an
operating loss of 25 billion yen ($210 million) in 2015,
following a loss of 6.71 billion yen last year. The average
estimate of two analysts was a loss of 7.95 billion yen,
according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
The fast-food chain expects revenue to slide 10 percent to
200 billion yen and a net loss of 38 billion yen, compared with
a 21.84 billion yen net loss last year.
McDonald's Japan reported its 2014 results in February but
did not give its customary earnings guidance at the
time.
($1 = 119.3600 yen)
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)