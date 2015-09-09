TOKYO, Sept 9 The Japanese unit of McDonald's
Corp said on Wednesday its same-store sales in August
rose for the first time since January 2014 helped by easy
comparisons with the year before, when revelations of
food-safety violations drove customers away.
August sales grew 2.8 percent compared with a year earlier,
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd said in a statement.
Sales at the fast-food chain have performed poorly
especially since last July, when a major Chinese supplier of
chicken was found using expired meat. Other incidents followed,
including, most recently, the discovery of plastic shards in a
frappe drink that injured a female customer.
McDonald's Japan last month reported a net loss of 26.2
billion yen ($220 million) for the six months to end-June and
forecast a full-year loss of 38 billion yen.
The company has pledged to turn its business around by
renovating stores, cutting costs and bolstering safety
oversight.
McDonald's Japan said it was seeing some improvement thanks
to its turnaround plan but it had yet to achieve a genuine
recovery due to the lingering impact of safety concerns, adding
that it would continue to make efforts to regain customers'
trust.
($1 = 119.0700 yen)
(Reporting by Danying Sun and Yu Wang; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)