By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 6 McDonald's Corp,
which is testing a variety of new food products as part of a
major turnaround effort, on Wednesday said nine southern
California restaurants are trying out breakfast bowls made with
what is becoming a state dietary staple: kale.
One of the breakfast bowls is made with turkey sausage, egg
white, kale and spinach and the other includes chorizo and egg.
Both are priced around $4, McDonald's spokeswoman Lisa McComb
told Reuters.
Kale, touted as a nutrient-rich "superfood," over the last
five years has been growing in popularity in the United States,
both in grocery produce aisles and on restaurant menus.
McDonald's rivals Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and
other quick-service chains such as Jack in the Box Inc
and Yum Brands Inc's Taco Bell over the past few years
have helped to popularize bowls, which are typically made with
meat or another protein, rice or another starch and vegetables.
Separately, Janney Capital Markets analyst Mark Kalinowski
said in a client note on Wednesday that McDonald's restaurants
in Canada will soon begin offering three salads made with kale
as an ingredient.
McDonald's declined to comment directly on Kalinowski's
Canada kale news, saying instead that the company is constantly
testing new products.
"We'll share news on our menu when the time is right,"
McComb added.
Adding kale to menus would be a significant departure from
the norm at the world's biggest fast-food chain.
Earlier this year McDonald's aired a burger ad that advised:
"All vegetarians, foodies and gastronauts kindly avert your
eyes. You can't get juiciness like this from soy or quinoa." The
ad then flashed to the lettuce on the burger and the announcer
says: "Nor will that ever be kale."
McDonald's is reworking and trimming its large and
complicated menu, which has slowed service and failed to keep
pace with rising demand for fresher, less processed food.
New McDonald's Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook on
Monday unveiled the first steps in the company's strategy to
revive sales, lure back diners and transform the iconic
fast-food chain into a "modern, progressive burger company."
The plans, which include reorganizing McDonald's business
units, selling restaurants to franchisees and cutting corporate
expenses, fell flat with investors, who had been looking for
more specific fixes for menus and service speed.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)