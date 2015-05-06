(Adds reintroduction of Hamburglar)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES May 6 McDonald's Corp,
which is testing a variety of new food products as part of its
turnaround effort, on Wednesday said nine southern California
restaurants are trying out breakfast bowls made with what is
becoming a state dietary staple: kale.
One of the breakfast bowls is made with turkey sausage, egg
white, kale and spinach and the other includes chorizo and egg.
Both are priced around $4, McDonald's spokeswoman Lisa McComb
said.
Kale, touted as a nutrient-rich "superfood," over the last
five years has been growing in popularity in the United States,
both in grocery produce aisles and on restaurant menus.
McDonald's rivals Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and
other quick-service chains such as Yum Brands Inc's Taco
Bell over the past few years have helped popularize bowls, which
are typically made with meat or another protein, rice or another
starch and vegetables.
Separately, Janney Capital Markets analyst Mark Kalinowski
said in a client note on Wednesday that McDonald's restaurants
in Canada will soon begin offering three salads made with kale
as an ingredient.
McDonald's declined to comment directly on Kalinowski's
Canada kale news, saying that the company is constantly testing
new products.
"We'll share news on our menu when the time is right,"
McComb said.
Adding kale to menus would be a significant departure from
the norm at the world's biggest fast-food chain.
Earlier this year McDonald's aired a burger ad that advised:
"All vegetarians, foodies and gastronauts kindly avert your
eyes. You can't get juiciness like this from soy or quinoa." The
ad then flashed to the lettuce on the burger and the announcer
said: "Nor will that ever be kale."
McDonald's is reworking and trimming its large and
complicated menu, which has slowed service and failed to keep
pace with growing demand for fresher, less processed food.
The company irked critics of its advertising and food with
Wednesday's announcement that it is bringing back its Hamburglar
character, which has not been seen on television since 2002. The
return of the Hamburglar, now a young suburban father, coincides
with McDonald's limited-time sirloin one-third pound hamburger.
New McDonald's Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook on
Monday unveiled the first steps in the company's strategy to
revive sales, lure back diners and transform the iconic
fast-food chain into a "modern, progressive burger company."
That announcement got a cool reception from investors, who
are hungry for detailed plans for fixing menus and service
speeds.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)