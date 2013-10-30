Oct 30 McDonald's Corp and Kraft Foods
Group Inc plan in 2014 to test sales of McCafe-branded
packaged coffees at grocery stores and other retail locations in
multiple U.S. markets, the companies said on Wednesday.
The tests will include packages of whole bean and ground
coffee as well as "single-cup" options. Test markets and pricing
were not disclosed.
"We want to work with McDonald's to help consumers enjoy
McCafe premium coffee in the comfort and convenience of their
own homes," Kraft Foods CEO Tony Vernon told analysts on a
conference call. Kraft will handle the marketing of the
McDonald's brand coffee.
McDonald's said in a statement it was "building on the
momentum of our McCafe beverages in our restaurants by expanding
these options."