Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2005 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 19 McDonald's Corp and Kraft Foods Group Inc will begin selling the fast-food giant's McCafe brand packaged coffee in grocery stores across the United States beginning in early 2015, the companies said on Tuesday.
The coffee will be packaged in 12-ounce bags and single-cup portions, which include K-cups for Keurig Green Mountain Inc's popular brewers. Pricing was not disclosed.
The companies in October 2013 announced that they were testing McCafe grocery sales in the United States. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)
March 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2005 GMT on Tuesday:
* Says board has decided to cancel conference call originally scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017
SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazil's Estácio Participações SA, the target of a takeover attempt that would create the world's No. 1 for-profit education firm, has launched a probe into leaked emails about the deal that added to rising tensions with bidder Kroton Educacional SA .