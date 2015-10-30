NEW YORK Oct 30 A U.S. judge on Friday gave
McDonald's Corp 30 days to hand over thousands of
employee emails to a federal labor agency that says the company
should be held liable for labor violations by franchisees.
At a hearing Friday morning, U.S. District Judge Colleen
McMahon in Manhattan accused the company of "playing games" in
order to avoid complying with a subpoena from the National Labor
Relations Board seeking documents from workers who deal directly
with franchisees, which the company says would be irrelevant and
costly.
"You're not even close to proving that the burden on
McDonald's would outweigh the relevance" of the documents,
McMahon told the company's lawyers.
The NLRB says McDonald's is a "joint employer" of franchise
workers because of the control it exerts over them through
guidelines imposed on franchisees.
The case, which is scheduled to go to trial before an
administrative judge in January, is expected to have a major
impact on U.S. franchisors, potentially forcing them to bargain
with unions and pay damages to workers for labor law violations
by franchisees.
McMahon on Friday also expressed impatience with the board,
telling its lawyers they shouldn't have waited until the eve of
trial to seek enforcement of the broad subpoena, which includes
nearly 200 separate requests.
The judge rejected the board's demand for records from
several McDonald's executives and information on the company's
response to a union-backed nationwide protest movement calling
for a $15 minimum wage.
NLRB attorney Rachel See said an effort by the company to
stifle the campaign could be proof of joint employment, but
McMahon called that "a stretch."
One of the company's lawyers, Willis Goldsmith, said
McDonald's could not produce all of the remaining documents in
30 days, since the NLRB also wants employees' personal emails,
text messages and phone records.
McMahon told the board it only needed work emails.
McDonald's in a court filing this week said it had already
spent more than $1 million producing over 160,000 pages of
documents in response to the subpoena.
The January trial is the next chapter in a protracted battle
that is likely to end up before the five-member NLRB and then
federal appeals courts.
The board in an August decision in Browning-Ferris
Industries Inc overturned a 30-year-old standard defining joint
employment as "direct and immediate control" over contract
employees, saying the potential to control factors such as wages
and discipline could be enough.
The case is NLRB v. McDonald's USA LLC, U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:15-mc-0322.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Alan Crosby)