Jan 22 Former McDonald's Corp workers in
Virginia on Thursday filed a civil rights lawsuit against the
world's largest fast-food chain and the owner of restaurants
where they worked in the latest bid to hold the chain legally
responsible for the actions of its franchisees.
Nine African-American and one Hispanic worker claimed they
were subjected to "rampant racial and sexual harassment" by
supervisors at three restaurants run by McDonald's franchisee
Michael Simon, who operates as Soweva Co. The workers are also
claiming wrongful termination in a lawsuit filed in U.S.
District Court in Virginia.
The workers alleged they called McDonald's corporate office
to complain about the discrimination and their firings, but that
the company did nothing.
Representatives from McDonald's were not immediately
available for comment.
In the lawsuit, the workers alleged that McDonald's Corp has
control over nearly every aspect of its franchised restaurants'
operations, including hiring, firing, wage-setting, scheduling,
training and discipline.
Paul Smith, an associate at Patterson Harkavy LLP who
represents the workers, said courts look to the degree of
control and authority over franchisee operations when
determining if a franchisor is a joint employer.
About a month ago, the general counsel of the U.S. National
Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed a complaint against
McDonald's Corp, which could hold it liable for violations by
its franchisees. Restaurant workers from across the country
claimed they were fired or intimidated for participating in
union organizing and in protests calling for higher wages.
The outcome of those cases could affect a wide swath of
industries, including hotel chains, manufacturers, construction
firms and fast-food chains like McDonald's.
Pending class-action lawsuits filed last year in California,
Michigan and New York also seek to hold McDonald's responsible
for alleged wage theft and other violations by franchisees.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Mica Rosenberg
in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)