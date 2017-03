(Corrects day of week to Wednesday)

Dec 10 McDonald's Corp in January will cut eight food products and reduce the number of so-called Extra Value Meals on its U.S. menus in a bid to speed up service and bolster sales, Mike Andres, the company's U.S. president, said on Wednesday.

McDonald's closely watched sales at established restaurants have not posted a gain in the United States since October 2013.

