VIENNA, Sept 17 McDonald's Corp, the
world's number one hamburger chain, will launch two noodle
offerings in Austria this week in a world premiere to test
consumer demand for the Asian dish, it said on Monday.
"McNoodles" will go on sale at its Austrian restaurants from
Thursday in a test set to last two to three months, a
spokeswoman said.
The meals feature noodles with vegetables, chicken, salad
and either sweet-and-sour or curry sauce, and will cost around
4.99 euros ($6.56).
The company said it hoped to tap a trend toward noodle
dishes and show off its ability to innovate by launching the
products, which it will import from Thailand.
"We have worked intensively for more than one and a half
years in Asia and Austria on development," Hans-Christian
Jurceka, product development specialist at McDonald's Austria,
said in a statement.
Three-quarters of the products sold by McDonald's Austria
are developed locally, and the spokeswoman said the latest
experiment was prompted by the growing popularity of noodle
dishes here.
U.S.-based McDonald's has 179 restaurants in Austria that
generated sales of 515 million euros last year.