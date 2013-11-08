(Corrects paragraph 2 to fix source of analyst estimate to
Thomson Reuters from Consensus Metrix)
Nov 8 McDonald's Corp reported
lower-than-expected comparable-restaurant sales for October as
sales fell in Japan.
Global sales at restaurants open for more than a year rose
0.5 percent in October, but the growth was below the average
analyst estimate of 0.6 percent, according to nine analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters.
Comparable-restaurant sales in Asia Pacific, the Middle East
and Africa fell 2.8 percent in October mainly due to negative
results in Japan, the world's largest burger chain said.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)