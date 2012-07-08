LONDON, July 8 Top officials in the
International Olympic Committee have questioned whether it is
appropriate to allow high-calorie consumer brands to continue
sponsoring the Games, the president of the IOC said.
Jacques Rogge said in an interview with the Financial Times
there had been a "question mark" over the sponsorship of the
Olympics by McDonald's and Coca-Cola, driven by
global obesity concerns.
"For those companies, we've said to them: 'Listen, there is
an issue in terms of the growing trend on obesity, what are you
going to do about that?'" he said in the article, published on
the FT's website.
McDonald's, whose four restaurants in London's Olympic Park
include its biggest in the world, extended its 36-year backing
of the Games in January by signing up as sponsor for another
eight years.
