NEW YORK May 1 Options traders appear poised
for a big move in McDonald's Corp's shares as the
world's biggest restaurant chain is set to unveil a much-awaited
turnaround plan on Monday, and bullish bets have picked up in
recent days.
McDonald's shares have struggled in the last year as the
company faces consumers' changing tastes and growing preference
for healthier fare over processed fast food.
Smaller, nimbler competitors such as Wendy's Co and
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc have been more responsive to
those changing tastes.
After dismal first-quarter results in April, McDonald's new
chief executive, Steve Easterbrook, said he would soon share
details on plans to reinvigorate the company. Bullish options
have been bid up in anticipation of the plan.
"In stark contrast to the typical post-earnings selloff in
implied volatility, McDonald's options have seen a consistently
high bid since the announcement of the turnaround plan," said
Anshul Agarwal, equity derivative strategist at Bay Crest
Partners.
Implied volatility, a gauge of the risk of large moves in a
stock, typically rides up ahead of earnings reports and then
collapses once the event is over.
For McDonald's the 30-day implied volatility is at 26.57
percent, or about the highest it has been over the last two
years, according to Livevol data.
On Friday, the cost of a May weekly straddle in McDonald's
options, a strategy in which a trader buys an at-the-money put
option and a similar call option, implies a move of about 4.5
percent in either direction by May 8.
This would make for one of the biggest five-day moves for
the shares over the last two years.
Since April 22, open interest in calls, which are usually
used for betting on the shares rising, has increased by a third
to more than half a million contracts, compared with a 13
percent rise in puts.
For every put contract there are two calls open, the highest
this ratio has been favoring calls over the last 52 weeks.
Bets on the shares rising above $100 by mid-May and June,
have been especially busy, suggesting that investors have high
expectations from the company on Monday, Agarwal said.
McDonald's shares, which have risen about 3 percent over the
last six, were up 1 percent at $97.75 on Friday on the New York
Stock exchange.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Richard Chang)