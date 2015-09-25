Sept 25 McDonald's Corp will offer its
first-ever 100 percent organic beef hamburger for a limited time
in Germany, as a growing number of global diners demand food
that is more natural and less processed.
The move from the world's biggest restaurant chain by
revenue comes as it is revamping food-sourcing practices as part
of new Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook's effort to transform
McDonald's into a "modern, progressive burger company."
From Oct. 1 to Nov. 18 McDonald's will offer "McB" burgers,
made from organic beef sourced from organic farms in Germany and
Austria.
"We have made a great effort to secure sufficient quantities
of meat which satisfies the organic requirements and our own
quality claims," said Holger Beeck, chief executive of
McDonald's Germany.
Sales at McDonald's have slumped, in part due to competition
from newer chains including Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc,
which for years has offered meat from animals raised without
hormones and antibiotics.
McDonald's USA said in March that within two years, it would
stop buying meat from chickens raised with antibiotics vital to
human health.
That move was cheered by public health and consumer
advocates, who are concerned that overuse of antibiotics in meat
production is contributing to rising numbers of life-threatening
human infections from antibiotic-resistant bacteria dubbed
"superbugs."
Still, a shareholder group thinks the company has not gone
far enough. It is renewing its call for McDonald's to stop
buying any meat from animals raised with antibiotics vital to
fighting human infections.
Earlier this month, McDonald's said its 16,000 U.S. and
Canadian restaurants would switch cage-free eggs by 2025.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)