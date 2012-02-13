CHICAGO Feb 13 McDonald's Corp
said on Monday it will work with its U.S. pork suppliers to
phase out the use of gestation crates, the cramped stalls that
millions of mother sows are confined to while they raise
piglets.
The fast-food chain said the metal crates were "not a
sustainable production system for the future." It said it would
work with suppliers to hammer out a timeline for the phase-out
and would talk about the planned next steps in May.
"There are alternatives that we think are better for the
welfare of sows," Dan Gorsky, senior vice president for supply
chain management for McDonald's North American, said in a
statement.
McDonald's joins a growing list of food producers and
retailers, including Smithfield Foods, Hormel, Cargill, Burger
King and Wolfgang Puck, that have promised to move away from
pork bred from sows confined to the crates, which are typically
too narrow to allow the sows to turn around.
Wayne Pacelle, the president and he chief executive officer
of the Humane Society of the United States, predicted the
announcement would have a "catalytic" impact on holdouts.
"They're clearly the biggest pork buyer in the fast-food
sector and the largest restaurant chain in the world," Pacelle
said. "So this will certainly have seismic effect within the
pork industry."
McDonald's uses ham, sausage and bacon in its breakfast
menu.
The National Pork Board, a trade group representing the pork
industry, released a statement defending the stalls as a
"conventional" practice. It said that alternatives, including
open pens, free-access stalls and pastures, have "welfare
advantages and disadvantages that must be considered by an
individual farmer."
Sows are often confined in the crates from just before the
birth of the piglets until they are weaned months later.
Defenders of the practice said that it minimizes the number of
tiny piglets crushed by the huge sows in the first days of life.
Opponents said it is cruel to keep the mothers so confined for
weeks at a time.
The Humane Society said 70 percent of the pork industry
confines its pregnant pigs to gestation crates, which are banned
in the European Union and eight U.S. states - including
California, Ohio and Michigan.
McDonald's vow to help put an end to the sow crates is the
latest in a string of victories for advocates of animal welfare
and food purity.
In August, McDonald's stopped putting beef trimmings treated
with ammonia hydroxide - a USDA-approved ingredient that critics
called "pink slime" - into its burgers after a number of food
activists, including celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, drew attention
to the additive.
Also last year, the Humane Society and U.S. egg producers
agreed to work together to essentially double the size of the
cages that the 280 million hens involved in U.S. egg production
spend their lives in.
Last month, an amendment to the Egg Products Inspection Act
legislating the increased cage size was introduced in the U.S.
House of Representatives. The Humane Society and the egg
industry issued a release calling the measure "a top legislative
priority."
