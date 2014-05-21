(Adds McDonald's comment)
By Lisa Baertlein
May 21 More than 100 demonstrators seeking
better pay for McDonald's workers were arrested on Wednesday as
protesters swarmed the fast-food chain's corporate campus near
Chicago demanding a minimum wage of $15 an hour and the right to
unionize.
The protest against McDonald's Corp, the world's
biggest restaurant operator by revenue, came a day before a
shareholder vote on executive pay, including that of Chief
Executive Don Thompson, who earned total compensation of $9.5
million in 2013.
Rallies by low-wage restaurant and retail workers have
helped fuel a national debate on pay inequality at a time when
many middle- to low-income Americans are struggling to make ends
meet.
Jessica Davis, a 25-year-old McDonald's crew trainer with
two children, said Thompson was earning his millions on the
backs of working mothers and fathers.
"We need to show McDonald's that we're serious and that
we're not backing down," said Davis, who earns $8.98 per hour at
a Chicago McDonald's.
McDonald's, which is grappling with sagging U.S. sales and
higher beef prices, does not disclose average pay for restaurant
workers, most of whom work for franchisees.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 3.5 million
fast-food and counter workers in the United States earn a median
hourly wage of $8.83.
U.S. President Barack Obama has pushed Congress to raise the
federal minimum wage to $10.10 per hour from $7.25. Washington,
D.C. and 21 states have minimum wages higher than the federal
minimum.
McDonald's spokeswoman Heidi Barker Sa Shekhem said the
company and its franchisees were monitoring the minimum wage
debate. "$15 is unrealistic, but we know that the minimum wage
will increase over time," she said.
"It's time for the McDonald's Corporation ... to stop
pretending that it can't boost pay for the people who make and
serve their food," said Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service
Employees International Union (SEIU), who was among those
arrested at the protest in Oak Brook, Illinois. Organizers said
2,000 people turned out for the rally.
A recent report from New York think tank Demos found that
the CEO-to-worker compensation ratio for the fast food industry
was more than 1,000-to-1 in 2013.
Thus far, public pension fund managers from New York City,
Connecticut and the California Public Employees' Retirement
System (CalPERS) have said they plan to vote against the
McDonald's executive pay advisory measure at the company's
annual meeting on Thursday.
Officials of the California State Teachers' Retirement
System (CalSTRS) and the Florida State Board of Administration
said they would vote in support of the measure.
Chipotle Mexican Grill shareholders on May 15 voted
overwhelmingly against an advisory pay proposal from the
burrito seller, which paid its co-CEOs nearly $50 million last
year.
