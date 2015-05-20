CHICAGO May 20 Thousands of McDonald's workers
seeking a minimum wage of $15 per hour and the right to unionize
are expected to swarm the fast-food giant's headquarters for two
days of protests that will coincide with the fast-food chain's
annual meeting on Thursday.
Protests by low-wage fast-food and retail workers have
helped fuel a national debate about pay levels. Companies such
as McDonald's Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc are
raising starting pay and cities like Seattle and Chicago are
boosting their respective minimum wages over time.
Oak Brook, Illinois, police are preparing for thousands of
demonstrators on Wednesday at the chain's suburban headquarters
west of Chicago, and a smaller crowd in the hundreds on
Thursday, said Officer Garrett Church.
In one of his first major announcements as the new chief
executive of McDonald's, Steve Easterbrook last month said that
starting pay at company-operated restaurants would be set at $1
above the locally mandated minimum wage, beginning on July 1. By
the end of 2016, McDonald's expects the average hourly pay rate
to be above $10 per hour.
Those increases only apply to some 90,000 workers at the
roughly 1,500 U.S. restaurants McDonald's operates. They do not
affect around 660,000 other restaurant workers employed by U.S.
McDonald's franchisees who operate about 12,500 restaurants.
Some workers were quick to criticize the announcement. They
said it was too little to make a real difference and affected
too few workers.
The decision also angered some McDonald's restaurant
operators, who said it would put additional cost pressure on
franchisees struggling to maintain profits at a time when sales
have been weakened by intense competition and internal missteps
that have slowed service.
This week's protests are backed by the Service Employees
International Union (SEIU), which has spent tens of millions of
dollars so far on a three-year campaign to improve conditions
for low-wage retail and fast-food workers.
Twenty-nine states and Washington, D.C. currently have
minimum wages above the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour,
according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
