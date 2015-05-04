May 4 McDonald's new chief executive's
turnaround plan for the fast-food chain included specific
financial fixes, but left investors and analysts craving a clear
strategy to win back diners and boost sales.
Steve Easterbrook, CEO of the Golden Arches since just March
1, said on Monday McDonald's Corp would restructure into
four operating divisions, squeeze out about $300 million in
annual cost savings and sell 3,500 restaurants to franchisees.
Investors, who had been hoping for concrete plans for
addressing competition, service speeds and food quality - both
real and perceived, sent McDonald's shares down 1.7 percent to
$96.13.
"It was a presentation designed to get the heat off from
Wall Street. It had nothing to do with customers," said Larry
Light, CEO of brand consultancy Arcature. Light was McDonald's
global chief marketing officer from 2002 to 2005, when the
company last underwent a major turnaround.
Light and other experts said Easterbrook's initial steps
announced on Monday should help, but noted that those one-off
efforts are not a fix for slumping sales.
"No consumer has ever made a decision to buy a brand based
on the structure and organization of a company," said Light.
"What is the focus of the brand? What is the need that
McDonald's will satisfy better than the competition?"
Easterbrook, who most recently was McDonald's global chief
brand officer, won kudos for turning around the company's UK
business in a prior role and has vowed to transform McDonald's
into a "modern, progressive burger company."
Easterbrook told reporters that means a "better McDonald's"
that is more convenient, more enjoyable to visit and offers
diners the chance to customize their food.
"Modern is meeting needs of consumers today. Progressive is
anticipating the needs of our customers tomorrow," said
Easterbrook.
Earlier on Monday, Easterbrook announced a partnership to
deliver McDonald's food to homes and offices in Manhattan. He
previously has announced plans to trim and localize menus, to
remove important human antibiotics from chickens raised for
McDonald's U.S. restaurants, to raise pay for crew in
company-run restaurants and tests of custom sandwiches and
all-day breakfast. Easterbrook did not elaborate on those
efforts on Monday.
"There really wasn't much there," Franchise Equity Group
founder Richard Adams, a former franchisee who advises current
McDonald's operators, said of Monday's event. "I wanted to hear
more about new products."
Jerry Langley, an executive in residence at the University
of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business who had worked in
international finance at McDonald's for 17 years, until 1999, is
confident that Easterbrook can turn the ship.
"Investors probably wanted something magical, something big,
something they hadn't thought of," said Langley, who still has a
"sizeable position" in McDonald's stock. "McDonald's doesn't
work that way, they tend to get back to their knitting and what
they do best."
Howard Penney, restaurant analyst at Hedgeye Risk
Management, wanted Easterbrook to be bolder.
"It doesn't feel like he's taking charge. It doesn't feel
like he's making difficult decisions," Penney said.
As a result, analysts said, the wait-and-see continues.
"2015 is clearly a 'throw-away' year, and we are not sure
how much it will help 2016 yet," Jefferies restaurant analyst
Andy Barish wrote in a client note.
