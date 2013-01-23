BRIEF-Kroger declares dividend, approves $500 mln share repurchase program
* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program
Jan 23 McDonald's Corp reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as sales at established U.S. restaurants edged higher instead of falling as expected.
Net income at the world's biggest restaurant chain rose to $1.40 billion, or $1.38 per share, from $1.38 billion, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.
* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 9, co, units, entered into Second Amendment Agreement to Credit Agreement dated October 5, 2015 - SEC filing