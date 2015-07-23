(Repeats story published at 10:56 a.m. ET with no changes to
text)
By Lisa Baertlein
July 23 McDonald's Corp's new chief
executive expects global sales at established restaurants to
grow in the current quarter, reversing more than a year of
declines, and said his turnaround plan was showing early signs
of taking hold.
The world's biggest fast-food chain, which popularized
burgers and french fries, is battling nimble rivals who are
doing a better job of meeting consumers' growing appetite for
fresher, less processed food.
Since taking the helm in March, McDonald's CEO Steve
Easterbrook repeatedly has vowed to turn McDonald's into "a
modern, progressive burger company."
Easterbrook, who rolled out his turnaround plan in May, on
Thursday said: "While our second quarter results were
disappointing, we are seeing early signs of momentum."
Global sales at McDonald's restaurants open at least 13
months fell a steeper-than-expected 0.7 percent in the quarter
ended June 30, due to a drop in traffic in all major markets.
Analysts, on average, expected same-restaurant sales to fall
0.4 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Same-restaurant sales in the United States, McDonald's No. 1
profit market, dropped a steeper-than-expected 2 percent in the
latest quarter as customer visits fell and featured products and
promotions missed their mark.
Easterbrook, who has cut jobs and announced plans to close
underperforming restaurants, has responded to intense U.S.
competition from rivals such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
, Chick-fil-A and "better burger" chains like Shake Shack
Inc, by experimenting with custom burger toppings,
regional menus and breakfast all day.
McDonald's U.S. also plans to switch to chicken raised with
fewer antibiotics.
The chain's U.S. restaurant operators, many of whom are
grappling with significant renovation debt and slumping sales,
have urged Easterbrook to move more aggressively on his plan to
simplify McDonald's large menu.
Shares in McDonald's were up modestly, adding 0.4 percent to
$97.96 in early trading.
Analysts noted McDonald's global same-restaurant sales had
dropped a steep 3.3 percent in the third quarter of 2014,
suggesting it should be easy for the company to show
year-over-year growth.
In the latest quarter, McDonald's net income fell to $1.20
billion, or $1.26 a share, from $1.39 billion, or $1.40 per
share a year earlier. Total revenue fell 10 percent to $6.50
billion.
Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.23 per share, on
revenue of $6.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Siddharth
Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Bernadette
Baum)