July 23 McDonald's Corp reported lower quarterly profit on Monday, hurt by a slowing global economy and the impact of the stronger dollar.

Net income at the world's biggest fast-food chain fell to $1.35 billion, or $1.32 per share, during the s econd quarter, grofrom $1.41 billion, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)