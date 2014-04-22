(Recasts with back to basics initiative, adds chief executive's
By Lisa Baertlein
April 22 McDonald's Corp is getting back
to basics after a string of disappointing quarterly results in
its home market of the United States, which accounts for 30
percent of overall revenue.
The fast-food giant has reported roughly two years of
turbulent sales at established U.S. restaurants due to sluggish
economic growth, stiffer competition and internal missteps that
have complicated menus and slowed service.
Adding to the pressure, higher costs for beef, chicken and
labor are squeezing profits because customers are cutting back
on visits as McDonald's raises prices to offset the additional
expenses.
Chief Executive Don Thompson said on Tuesday that McDonald's
is launching a "reset initiative" in the United States that
would include tweaking staffing to improve speed during peak
hours and putting more focus on affordablity and core menu
items, such as the Big Mac, Egg McMuffin and french fries. These
core items account for 40 percent of sales.
The CEO, who took the helm at the Golden Arches in July
2012, urged investors to be patient.
"This is not about a silver bullet. It is important to
underscore that it will take time for consumers to notice the
changes and reward us with increased visits," Thompson said on a
conference call with analysts.
Sales at U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months fell a
steeper than expected 1.7 percent in the first quarter.
McDonald's prices were up 3 percent during the quarter and
traffic fell, suggesting push-back from diners.
The lackluster results from McDonald's landed a few days
after Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, the popular burrito
chain it spun off in 2006, said its first-quarter
same-restaurant sales jumped 13.4 percent.
Chipotle caters to a wealthier consumer than McDonald's and
it serves on-trend food, including dishes made with organic
produce and antibiotic-free meats. It is planning to begin
raising prices at the end of this quarter to offset higher
costs.
NO RELIEF IN SIGHT
This year promises to remain challenging for McDonald's as
it grapples with record-high beef prices, labor cost increases,
image-denting protests from its minimum-wage workers and
aggressive competition from rivals that include Burger King
Worldwide Inc, Wendy's Co and Yum Brands'
Taco Bell as well as privately held chains such as
In-N-Out Burger and Five Guys Burgers and Fries.
McDonald's said first-quarter net income fell 5 percent to
$1.2 billion, or $1.21 per share, missing Wall Street's estimate
by 3 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter commodity costs in the United States were up
roughly 3 percent, primarily due to higher protein costs.
"We expect similar pressure in second quarter then easing
throughout the second half of the year," Chief Financial Officer
Pete Bensen said.
Wall Street analysts agreed that a U.S. turnaround will be
slow in coming.
"We continue to view McDonald's domestic business as
hampered by a menu with far too many items on it, which is
slowing average service times," Janney Capital Markets analyst
Mark Kalinowski said in a research note.
Elsewhere, McDonald's fared better.
Same-restaurant sales in Europe, its top market, which
contributes around 40 percent of overall sales, were up 1.4
percent, slightly better than analysts' forecast for a 1.2
percent gain.
In the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (APMEA)
region, same-restaurant sales rose 0.8 percent, compared with
analyst projections for a 0.5 percent increase.
