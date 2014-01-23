UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Jan 23 McDonald's Corp's global sales at established restaurants missed analysts' expectations, hurt by fewer customers visits partly due to severe winter weather in the United States.
McDonald's shares fell nearly 1 percent in premarket trading.
The world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue, known for its crispy french fries and Big Mac hamburgers, reported net income of $1.40 billion, or $1.40 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
That compares with $1.40 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.
Global sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 0.1 percent in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 0.5 percent, according to privately held industry estimates provider Consensus Metrix.
Total revenue rose 2 percent to $7.09 billion. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts