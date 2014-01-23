Jan 23 McDonald's Corp's global sales at established restaurants missed analysts' expectations, hurt by fewer customers visits partly due to severe winter weather in the United States.

McDonald's shares fell nearly 1 percent in premarket trading.

The world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue, known for its crispy french fries and Big Mac hamburgers, reported net income of $1.40 billion, or $1.40 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

That compares with $1.40 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

Global sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 0.1 percent in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 0.5 percent, according to privately held industry estimates provider Consensus Metrix.

Total revenue rose 2 percent to $7.09 billion. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Joyjeet Das)