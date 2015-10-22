BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Oct 22 McDonald's Corp reported its first rise in quarterly global same-restaurant sales in more than a year as demand recovered in China, where it had struggled after a food safety scandal, and menu changes boosted sales in the United States.
The world's biggest restaurant chain by sales said on Thursday that its global same-restaurant sales rose 4 percent in the third quarter.
McDonald's net income rose to $1.31 billion, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.07 billion, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5.3 percent to $6.62 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
OTTAWA, March 22 The new national budget unveiled Wednesday by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government took aim at ride-sharing providers such as Uber Technologies Inc, looking to end a tax advantage they have over traditional taxi companies.